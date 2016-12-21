Metro Releases Inauguration Day Commemorative Card

Joelle Fredman

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Metro released its new Commemorative SmarTrip Card for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

The card is $10 and comes preloaded with a one-day pass for unlimited trips for the Metrorail or Metrobus on January 20.

“Our goal is to get as many Commemorative Cards into circulation as possible among our Inauguration Day guests so they can skip the lines and head right for the train or bus,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a press release. “We encourage everyone coming to the National Mall to purchase theirs in advance.”

On President Barack Obama’s inauguration days in 2009 and 2013, the Commemorative Card featured his face. This year’s card features the White House and the American flag.

Metro said that they “requested permission to use a photo, but received no response from the campaign. Due to the long lead time to produce the cards, the new pass commemorates the national celebration of the 58th Presidential Inauguration.”

Metrorail will open at 4 a.m. and run rush-hour service on all lines through 9 p.m.

