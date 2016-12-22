Diner Thanks Bartender with $5,000 for Saving his Life

Joelle Fredman

BETHESDA — (WMAL) On same the day he died, Henry Heimlich saved a man’s life in Bethesda and earned a bartender a $5,000 tip.

A man was dining with his wife and two friends December 17 at the Oakville Grille and Wine Bar when he choked on a piece of steak.

While the rest of the restaurant fell into a panic, the bartender, Darko Stankovic, jumped from behind the counter to help the diner.

“The same time that they called 911 and they were asking the address and this and that, our bartender just ran from behind the bar and came and just held him tight and did the [Heimlich] Maneuver on him,” restaurant owner Abby Ansari said. ” Funny enough he went to the bathroom, washed up and everything and came back.”

On that night, Henry Heimlich died after complications from a heart attack.

“Then the same night this happens in our restaurant- there is maybe some connection, ” Ansari said.

The following Monday, the restaurant received an unexpected gift. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, sent a card thanking the bartender for saving his life along with a $5,000 check.

“I wouldn’t believe it, I though it was a joke and I just kept looking at it,” Ansari said. “I’ve never seen something like this. I’ve been in the restaurant business a long, long time. This is amazing and it’s a miracle.”

In the card the man wrote, “I know this is not necessary. I know it is not why you acted so calmly and competently. But I would not be having Christmas with my family if you had not acted.”

Anzari said that the bartender was shocked when he heard about the gift, and that the money would go a long way for him.

“This bartender actually is an immigrant and he needs every penny of this $5,000,” Ansari said. “I’m sure it is going to help his life, and that’s another Christmas miracle.”

The next day, the entire staff at the restaurant was trained in the Heimlich Maneuver.

