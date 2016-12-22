LISTEN: Anti-Trump Protesters Raising $$$ To Set Up Permanent Home

Heather Curtis

WASHINGTON- Renting a hotel in D.C. can be pricey. One anti-Trump protest group is hoping to spare protestors and activists that expense by renting a communal house for people to use while they’re in town lobbying Congress or conducting protest marches.

So far, the Millennials for Revolution group has raised about $12,000 in donations on CROWDPAC .The site says the goal is $30,000, but the group’s Stan Williams said they are aiming for $50,000.

“As we look forward to basically four years of a Trump administration, we expect numerous mobilizations and actions to take shape, and this house of resistance will serve all movements and organizers who need it the most providing a base of operations, a comfortable resting spot and a home away from home,” said Williams.

Most people will only stay at the house for a few days, but there will be long-term residents serving as caretakers.

The group plans to name the house “District 13” – a nod to the Hunger Games.

“District 13 was a base of operations from this book series that folks were launching basically actions to disrupt the capitol,” said Williams.

The group has an ambitious goal – to be settled into the house by Inauguration Day.

