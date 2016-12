Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (CNN) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing at the 58th Presidential Inauguration next month.

The choir will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony January 20, which will be its sixth Inauguration Day performance.

They sang at the inauguration of George H. W. Bush, Richard Nixon, and Lyndon B. Johnson and performed in the inaugural parades for George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, and Ronald W. Reagan.