WATCH: Customer Goes Off in Racially Charged Rant at Shoppers

“Go back to wherever the f*** you come from, lady,” the angry woman says in the video, which has been viewed millions of times online. “Just because you come from another country, that don’t make you nobody. You’re nobody, as far as I’m concerned. Probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff.”

A woman at a mall in Louisville, Kentucky, was ticked off at two fellow shoppers when she thought one of them jumped in front of her in the checkout line at J.C. Penney. She responded with a racially charged rant, captured on cellphone video by someone in the store.

The two female shoppers don’t appear to respond to the woman’s outburst, and it’s unclear what exactly happened before the recording started.

Mall officials wants to find out who the woman is, so they can ban her.

“Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior,” the mall posted on its Facebook page. “We will work to identify this woman, and once identified, she will be permanently banned from Jefferson Mall, per our Behavioral Code of Conduct.”

Many commenters to the post wanted to find out who the women were too so that they could do something nice for them after they took such verbal abuse.

The city’s mayor felt compelled to issue a public apology.

“I am sad and disappointed to see conduct like this, when one person so dehumanizes another human being,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement to CNN affiliate WDRB. “This is not who we are, and on behalf of our community, I apologize to the two women who were treated in such a horrible way. I hope this video prompts many discussions among families as they gather for the holidays this week — discussions about basic human values, dignity and respect. As a country of immigrants, we must understand that we only move forward through peace, acceptance and embracing those who are different from us. These are basic American values protected in our Constitution, values embraced in this welcoming, compassionate community.”

