Carolers, Santa and Crowds at Our Region’s Airports

WASHINGTON – Travelers can expect carolers, Santa and crowds at the region’s airports today. Santa will be at Reagan National and BWI, carolers at Dulles, and crowds will be everywhere.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Rob Yingling said it’s been bustling at Reagan and Dulles this week. This morning the most crowded time was from 6 to 8. This afternoon, the most travelers are taking flights between 2 and 6.

“We expect things to quiet down a little bit over the weekend, but between Christmas and New Year’s we have a lot of people traveling on vacation, so folks should be mindful that the roadways should be crowded especially on Airport property,” said Yingling.

People dropping family or friends off at Reagan National are asked to park in a lot and let them out there instead of in front of their terminals. If there are no spots in the cell phone lots, Yingling said people shouldn’t just hang around waiting for a spot to open up. Instead drivers are asked to go to the parking garage.

Domestic travelers are advised to get to the airport two hours ahead of boarding time. People taking international flights are told to arrive three hours before boarding time.

Wrapped Christmas presents can’t be brought through TSA screening, but BWI will have people wrapping gifts past security at the food court.

For those whose nerves get frayed and lose patience at crowded airports, there will be some relief. Santa will be at Reagan National and BWI today, and carolers will be at Dulles to calm people down and get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

If the kids get antsy waiting, there is a new play area for them in the D concourse at BWI.

