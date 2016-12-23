LISTEN: EMILY GOODIN Analyzed The New Additions Of Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer To The Trump Administration

INTERVIEW – EMILY GOODIN – Managing Editor — RealClearPolitics.com — analyzed the latest Trump transition news.
- Kellyanne Conway lands top WH job in Trump administration
- President-Elect Donald J. Trump Names Senior Communications Team. The President-elect named Sean Spicer Assistant to the President and Press Secretary, Hope Hicks Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Communications, Jason Miller Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, and Dan Scavino Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media.