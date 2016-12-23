Salvation Army Short On Donations And Turns To The Community

Grace Palo

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) This year, the Salvation Army is still 15 percent short of its goal for the Annual Red Kettle campaign and they are turning to the community for even more support.

Their goal is to raise $1.4 million in order to help support local families who may need the extra support throughout the year and rely on the Salvation Army. Ken Forsythe, the Salvation Army’s Marketing & Communications Manager, told WMAL, “We have families need to be served when they come to us for utility assistance or rental assistance. We use the money to offset all the different struggles families are facing this time of year and beyond.”

There will be Red Kettles located all throughout the region at practically every grocery store or Walmart. There will be Kettles also located at various malls and stores throughout the area. “With over 300 Kettles out and about today and tomorrow,” Forsythe said, “We hope that the people out there doing their last minute Christmas shopping will be very generous and help us out.”

The Annual Red Kettle campaign will end effectively on Christmas Eve at the end of the day, so they are at the end of their donation period but are hoping that these last few days will be very effective.

You also can donate online at www.OnlineRedKettle.org/NCA or through the Salvation Army’s website. You can donate by phone by calling 1-800-SALARMY.

Every dollar given stays in the community.

Copyright 2016 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (Photo: CNN)