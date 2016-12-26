LISTEN: Katie Ledecky Comes in Second for AP Female Athlete of the Year

Joelle Fredman

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky came in second place for the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

With 20 out of 59 possible votes, Ledecky was beat for number one by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with 31 votes.

Tennis pro Serena Williams and NCAA basketball player Breanna Stewart tied for third place with four votes.

Ledecky took home four gold medals and one silver in the Rio Summer Olympics.

Ledecky was born in D.C. and grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. She began college at Stanford this fall.

