Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Carrie Fisher, best known from her work in Star Wars as Princess Leia, died early Tuesday morning after suffering from a heart attack.

Earlier in the week, Fisher suffered from a massive heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Paramedics removed her from the flight and to rushed her to UCLA Medical Center, where she was treated for the heart attack. She later died in the hospital where she had been in the Intensive Care Unit.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd: “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie had been traveling for hew recent publicity tour for her new book, “The Princess Diarist.” The book recently made headlines because she wrote about having an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original ‘Star Wars’ movies.

