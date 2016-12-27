DC Police Arrest Man In Connection to Actress’ Death



WASHINGTON – (WMAL) D.C. Police say they have a man in custody following the disappearance and death of Tricia McCauley. Police received a tip after putting out information about a suspect and McCauley’s car late Monday night, they say, and found McCauley’s body inside her car parked on M Street in the West End. The suspect was arrested nearby, according to police.

“We do not believe, at this time, that the suspect knew the victim,” Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “We currently have a suspect in custody in this case, but we do need the public’s help.”

Newsham listed off several places where they believe the suspect was on Monday, asking for anyone that may have seen him to get in contact with police. They say he was alson involved in a robbery and assault at a CVS near Judiciary Square Monday morning.

“The way that we came to know that he was linked to the car was through the incident at CVS,” Newsham said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

McCauley was an actress and yoga instructor living in Northeast. She was last heard from around 4:30 pm on Christmas Day, and did not show up for a flight out of Reagan National Airport.

Preliminary autopsy results showed “apparent trauma to her body,” Newsham said.

