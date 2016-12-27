Metro To Install Wifi In All Underground Stations

Steve Burns

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Wifi will soon be available in every underground station by the end of 2018, Metro officials say.

This news comes after a pilot project that occurred during this past August where Metro decided to put wifi in at six downtown stations: Metro Center, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Union Station, Archives and L’Enfant Plaza. GM Wiedefeld is greenlighting the expansion, Metro says.

By the end of 2017 there should be wifi installed at 60 percent of all of the underground stations. The other 40 percent should be done by the end of 2018. At the same time, Metro says they’re still working to bring cell service to the tunnels in between stations.

They hope to have that done by the end of 2020.

