REPORT: Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) There are reports Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds has suffered a possible stroke.

TMZ says Reynolds was at her son Todd’s home going over plans for Fisher’s funeral when she suffered a medical emergency.

Reynolds, who is 84 has now been taken to a nearby hospital.

Carrie Fisher died yesterday at the age of 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles last Friday.

