Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Falls Short of Fundraising Goal

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command’s Red Kettle Campaign came up $200,000 short of its $1.4 million goal for the 2016 Christmas season.

Spokesperson Ken Forsythe said while the amount fell short of the goal, it’s only about 5 percent off the amount raised in 2015’s campaign.

The donations go towards the non-profit’s many local programs including ones that feed the hungry, help people pay their utility bills, and get treatment for addictions.

“We don’t have anything on the horizon that says a program is going to be cut. We have weathered a kettle balance of this nature before,” Forsythe said.

With a few days left in the year, the non-profit is hoping people will make some last-minute donations to get tax credits.

