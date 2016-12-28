Six Additional Participants Announced For Swearing-in Ceremony

gu

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Six faith leaders will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence on January 20th.

As announced by the Presidential Inaugural Committee the Archbishop of New York, His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguex of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center will be offering readings and giving the invocation.

The Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Rabbi Marvin Hier, Revereand Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International will be giving the benediction and offering readings as well.

The National Prayer Service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, January 21st. The service will include representatives of all religious faith.

