What To Do Next With Your Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) With Christmas over, many people are in the process of deciding when and how to get rid of their Christmas tree in a safe manner.

Due to the trees drying out quickly, it is important to remember that trees can be a major cause of home fires due to the number of heat sources that are often near the trees. Christmas tree fires are not necessarily common, but when they do happen they can create a dangerous fire.

Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information, spoke to WMAL on the importance of disposing of your tree in a quick and safe manner. “Statistically, the days following Christmas and through January 5th are the most dangerous days to have a tree. Half the fires involving Christmas trees happen during that time frame, so get rid of the tree when the tree becomes dry after Christmas.”

Most of the areas in the DMV are encouraging its residents to recycle their Christmas trees and greenery once the holidays are over. All trees must be completely bare, without any tinsel or decorations, otherwise the trees will not be collected.

Here’s how you and your family can recycle your tree now that the holiday has ended:

In Washington: Holiday trees for recycling will be collected through Jan 27, 2017. Trees and greenery collected after Jan. 27 will be collected with the trash as space permits in the truck. Remember to remove all decorations. Residents can place their trees where they place their normal trash and recycling for collection.

In Montgomery County: If you live in a home or townhouse, you must put your tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on your normal recycling day. Residents of apartments or condominiums should check with their property manager for specific recycling instructions.

In Prince George’s County: Christmas trees will be collected along with other waste during the weekly collection.

In Anne Arundel County: Christmas trees will be collected on your regular recycling day. Wrapping paper, tissue paper, greeting cards, seasonal advertisements, gift catalogs, gift boxes, cardboard boxes, soft and hard cover books, newspaper, phone books and magazines can also be recycled in this county.

In Arlington: Christmas trees will be collected during the first two weeks of January. Trees must be placed on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your regular trash collection day. Trees picked up after Jan. 18 will not be recycled, but can be collected as trash on your regular trash day.

Residents who do not have curbside recycling can bring their Christmas tree to the Solid Waste Bureau between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13. Call 703-228-6570 to schedule an appointment.

In Fairfax County: Christmas trees will be collected between Jan. 1 and Jan. 16 for recycling. Lights and other decorations must be removed.

In Prince William County: Trees can be dropped off at the following locations to be recycled:

The Prince William County Landfill (14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas)

The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility (13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas)

Leesylvania State Park (2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge)

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) (5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville)

In Alexandria: Residents who receive curbside service can place their trees outside on their regular trash collection day. Trees collected during this time will be made into mulch and will be available to residents in the spring.

In Loudoun County: Residents who receive curbside service should contact their homeowners association, town office or private waste collector for Christmas tree collection information.

Residents can also drop their Christmas tress off at the following locations from Dec. 26, 2016 until Jan. 20, 2017:

Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Dropoff Center

21101 Evergreen Mills Road

Leesburg, 20175

21101 Evergreen Mills Road Leesburg, 20175 Claude Moore Park

46150 Loudoun Park Lane

Sterling, 20164

46150 Loudoun Park Lane Sterling, 20164 Game Protective Association

16 South Berlin Pike

Lovettsville, 20180

16 South Berlin Pike Lovettsville, 20180 Town Hall (rear parking lot next to tennis court)

43055 Center Street

South Riding, 20152

43055 Center Street South Riding, 20152 Franklin Park

17501 Franklin Park Dr.

Purcellville, 20132

