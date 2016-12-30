Inaugural Parade Lineup Announced



Alicia Abelson

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) The Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced the initial list of groups who will be participating in the inaugural parade.

There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations in the inaugural parade, which follows the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence.

Each branch of the military will be represented. Organizations participating include high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first respondents, and veterans groups.

Below is the list of groups who have accepted the invitation to participate:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard – Fort Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Waynesboro, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans – National

Boy Scouts of America – National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National

Disabled American Veterans – National

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors– National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warriors – National

Kids Overseas– National

Copyright 2016 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: CNN)