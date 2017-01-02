Denver Broncos’ Head Coach Gary Kubiak Issues Statement on Resignation

Troy E. Renck and Deb Stanley

DENVER, Co — (CNN) Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down.

The Broncos issued the official announcement Monday morning after reports surfaced over the weekend.

In a statement on the Broncos website, Kubiak cited health issues for walking away from his dream job:

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos.

“I’ve been blessed to spend more than two decades with the Broncos working for Mr. Bowlen and a great organization from top to bottom. I’m forever grateful to this team, in particular John Elway and Joe Ellis, for giving me the opportunity to serve as its head coach. There are countless others to thank, including players, coaches, personnel staff, trainers, support staff and fans.

“Although we fell short of our goals this year, I’m proud of our teams these past two seasons. Helping to bring Mr. Bowlen, his family and this organization its third Super Bowl is something that will always be very special to me.

“I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco. This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos.”

Kubiak restored the Denver Broncos to glory with a Super Bowl 50 victory. It was considered what would be the first of many achievements in a long run as the boss.

His dream was interrupted. Kubiak told his players after Sunday’s spirited 24-6 victory that he was stepping down.

“It was emotional. He was like a father figure to me,” safety Darian Stewart told Denver7. “Even though I had an idea it might happen, It hit me really hard. I owe so much to him for my career.”

“Kubiak was the Godfather with the way he took care of players,” cornerback Aqib Talib said. “We don’t win the Super Bowl without him. You watch that game and you see how fresh we were and how fast we played.”

“It’s hard, man,” receiver Demaryius Thomas said. “Kubiak was great to us. He treated us like men.”

Kubiak signed a four-year contract with the Broncos prior to the 2015 season.

Broncos’ General Manager John Elway hand picked Kubiak as the coach. They knew each other for three decades. It created a friendship and respected working relationship that produced a Super Bowl 50 title.

General manager John Elway also issued a statement Monday on Kubiak’s resignation:

“When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed. But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him as well as his family.

“From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen.

“Gary’s been a teammate, co-worker and, most importantly, a friend for more than 30 years. Without a doubt, he’s left the Broncos in a better place than when he stepped off that plane from Houston two years ago.

“I appreciate all Gary has done for us. On behalf of our entire organization, I thank him and wish him all the best.”

Kubiak was the Broncos 15th head coach.

“No coach in team history had more victories in his first two years as head coach than Kubiak with his 24 victories tying Red Miller’s previous mark from 1977-78,” the Broncos said.

