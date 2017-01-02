LISTEN: AMB. JOHN BOLTON: I’m Not Sure Trump Isn’t Playing Psychological Warfare With Putin. Maybe They Are Both Playing Head Games Here.

INTERVIEW – AMB. JOHN BOLTON – former UN Ambassador
- Bolton calls for Trump to retaliate against UN over Israel resolution. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton on Sunday called for the U.S. to take action against the international body and member nations who supported a resolution censuring Israel over its settlements. During an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, Bolton singled out Malaysia and Venezuela, saying that the U.S. should cut its foreign aid to the countries. Still, Bolton stipulated
- LAST WEEK: US abstention allows UN to demand end to Israeli settlements. Donald Trump and Israel had urged Washington to use its veto to stop historic security council resolution. The United Nations security council has adopted a landmark resolution demanding a halt to all Israeli settlement in the occupied territories after Barack Obama’s administration refused to veto the resolution. A White House official said Obama had taken the decision to abstain in the absence of any meaningful peace process.
- Washington Post corrects story on Russians hacking a Vermont utility. The Washington Post has corrected a story that originally said Russian hackers penetrated the U.S. electric grid by breaching a utility company in Vermont. “An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid. Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid,” an editor’s note attached to the original article said.
- Trump’s Russia claims drive this week in politics. (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump claims to have inside information on Russia’s meddling in the United States’ election — and promises to reveal it “Tuesday or Wednesday.”
- Spicer hints Obama’s Russian sanctions ‘politically motivated’
- Last week: State Department also kicks out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington, consulate in San Francisco.
- Last week: President Obama imposes sanctions on Russian officials, intelligence services in retaliation for hacking.
- lslamic State group claims Istanbul New Year’s night club attack.