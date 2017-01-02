Redskins Offensive Coordinator to Interview For LA Rams Head Coach Position

Alicia Abelson

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) According to reporters with the NFL Network, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay will interview with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, who ended their season with a record of 4-11, fired Jeff Fisher based on performance-related issues. The special teams coordinator, John Fassel, stepped in as an interim coach for the teams final three games.

Redskins OC Sean McVay will interview with the Rams this week, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2017

McVay is 30. Eventually a team is going to take a shot on him before others are ready to do so. That could pay off. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2017

