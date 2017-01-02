Redskins Offensive Coordinator to Interview For LA Rams Head Coach Position

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) According to reporters with the NFL Network, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay will interview with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, who ended their season with a record of 4-11, fired Jeff Fisher based on performance-related issues. The special teams coordinator, John Fassel, stepped in as an interim coach for the teams final three games.

