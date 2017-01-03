Howard County Suspent Accused Of Killing Teen Girl, Injures Mother, Dies

By Caroline Tucker

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WMAL) – Howard County Police say 15-year Sean Crizer was taken off of life support and died.

He is the teen police say shot a daughter and mother inside their Ellicott City home on New Year’s Day.

16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba died. Her mother, Suzanne, is now out of the hospital.

“It’s a terrible, tragic way to start the year,” said Sherry Llewellyn, a spokesperson for Howard County Police.

Police say Crizer was wearing a mask during the shooting and shot himself after firing shots at the mother and teen girl.

It’s still unclear why the shooting happened and police don’t know if the suspect was targeting the teen girl or her house.

“We have no indication that there was a link between these two teenagers. We know that they lived in the same neighborhood and that they attended the same school,” said Llewellyn.

Detectives believe Crizer is responsible for at least two other burglaries in the same neighborhood, in the weeks before the shooting.

Police say the gun used was stolen from one of the burglarized homes.

They say the investigation is far from over and more interviews will be happening with friends and families in the coming days.

