Junior Anaconda Found In Arlington Apartment

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Arlington County Animal Control received an interesting call early Tuesday morning regarding a snake being in a local apartment’s toilet.

When Officer Brenys White arrived at the apartment, he was surprised to find that the snake in question was not an ordinary wild snake, but a juvenile Yellow Anaconda.

After returning to the animal shelter with the snake, the Arlington County Animal Control found a specialist who is familiar with the species and will be able to help with the care of the animal.

Arlington Animal Control said this in a recently released statement, “People highly encourage anyone thinking about having a snake as a pet to do extremely thorough research to determine whether they will be able to adequately care for their snake. Fully grown, Yellow Anacondas can be up to 13ft long and weigh more than 100lbs. They need specialized care and housing, and while they are non-venomous, can be dangerous when they reach full size and are not well-socialized.”

