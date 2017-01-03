LISTEN: DC Activists Plan Pot Giveaway on Inauguration Day

Steve Burns

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON – (WMAL) Amid what’s likely to be several protests surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the District’s cannabis activists say they’ll be trying something different.

“We plan to meet up at Dupont Circle, and basically being a mass giveaway of legal cannabis to adults 21 and over,” Adam Eidinger tells WMAL. “We’re telling people who grew their own to give it to Trump supporters coming to town, to make them aware of its legal status.”

If that isn’t enough to make their case known, Eidinger says he’s encouraging users to “imbibe” at four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech. “Make the place smell,” he says.

“We have no choice, really, than to do stunts like this, because the administration is so impossible to read on the issue,” Eidinger explains.

Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, however, has been a loud voice against legal marijuana use, and Eidinger fears Sessions may target the District first as a show-of-force.

“One of the easiest places for the Republican Congress and the Republican administration to overturn marijuana laws that have been reform-minded would be here,” he says.

The District’s voters passed Initiative 71 in 2014, decriminalizing the possession of marijuana. It remains illegal to buy it or sell it, as well as to consume it in public.

“It’s not an anti-Trump demonstration so much as it’s to show that we’re here,” Eidinger says. “It’s kind of like (Gay) Pride, but for people who use cannabis.”

Copyright 2016 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO:WXIN/CNN)