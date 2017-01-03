MD Governor Announces $65 Million in “Green” Inititiatives

By Caroline Tucker

WMAL.com

ANNAPOLIS (WMAL) – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wants to take what he calls some “aggressive” and “proactive” steps to protect the environment in the state.

On Tuesday, he announced several environmental agenda initiatives for the 2017 legislative session.

The investments total approximately $65 million dollars.

It includes money for projects like the EARN (Employment Advancement Right Now) Maryland program.

Governor Hogan wants to set aside $3 million dollars for that effort which helps to train workers in solar, wind, and hydro-electric fields.

He says it could create 1,500 jobs.

Hogan also announced an investment of $41 million dollars in “Tier 1” renewable energy projects across the state.

He says investments like these will be a boost to the economy.

“With a trained workforce we can better compete and help renewable energy programs grow,” said Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD).

Hogan plans to introduce the Clean Cars Act of 2017 which would boost the tax credits available for electric cars and double the charging station rebate.

He also wants to create the Green Energy Institute, which would cost $7.5 million.

The institute would be a collaboration between the University of Maryland Energy Research Center and the Maryland Clean Energy Center.

The governor also unveiled a measure called the Clean Water Commerce Act that would allow up to $10 million of the Bay Restoration Fund to be used to improve the bay’s watershed.

“Common sense, innovative, forward-thinking solutions to ensure that Maryland continues to lead the way in safeguarding our environment but also growing jobs and improving our economy,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

Governor Hogan says he wants to work with both parties to get these measures passed this year.

