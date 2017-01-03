Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News For NBC News

WASHINGTON — (CNN) Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News later this year and join NBC News. The star primetime anchor who achieved national fame for her coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign will join NBC News in a new role, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNNMoney.

According to a press release from NBC News, “Kelly will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.” Details about both of Kelly’s news programs will be unveiled in the coming months. Kelly released a statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon regarding her transition from Fox News to NBC.

The move is a major coup for NBC, and a major blow to Fox News. In the last 18 months, Kelly has become one of the most famous and coveted talents in the television news industry, and her show was the second-most watched news program on cable. Her departure will leave a hole in the middle of Fox’s primetime schedule. Kelly’s future had been the topic of constant speculation in the television news industry for the past year. Kelly and her representatives also held talks with CNN and ABC, among other potential outlets, before deciding on NBC. Sources with knowledge of the matter said that Fox News has offered Kelly an annual salary of more than $20 million to stay at the network, matching the salary of her colleague and rival, Bill O’Reilly. NBC News has not disclosed the terms of Kelly’s new contract. “Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” NBCUniversal News Group chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

