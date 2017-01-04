J.M. Smucker Company Announces Recall On Cat Food

Grace Palo

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) The J.M. Smucker Company announced a recall on select items from the 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Food & Drug Administration, “The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.”

Cats who suffer from low levels of thiamine need to be monitored, because cats can be gastrointestinal or neurological after long periods of time without the proper levels in their nutrition.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include a decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Individuals are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company have been affected by this recall.

