Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Let there be light.

The lights in the Washington Monument were on this morning after going out around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Mall National Park Service, the outage was likely cause by an issue with the automated program which controls the lights.

The system’s clock has most likely been effected and the NPS said it will be fixed this evening.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: National Mall NPS Twitter)