LISTEN: Metro Union Blames Management for Intimidation and Retaliation Around Track Problems

Steve Burns

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON – (WMAL) Metro’s largest workers union is pointing the finger at upper management for the system’s continuing safety problems, claiming front-line workers are performing their jobs correctly but management is content to sweep problems under the rug.

At a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday, ATU Local 689 leadership, along with rail safety experts hired by the union, made the case that Metro’s problems are more systemic than just a few bad apples inspecting tracks, and the management that perpetuates such a culture is going unchallenged by General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.

“He is firing the people at the bottom of the food chain, and leaving alone the people that have created the culture that allows Washington residents to be killed,” ATU President Larry Hanley said.

Several workers were fired or disciplined, including those in management or supervisory roles, following last summer’s derailment outside East Falls Church. Metro alleged track workers and managers were falsifying track reports, but union officials said management presented no evidence to back up the charge.

Rail safety experts, in reports funded by the union, said Metro’s inspection practices, training, and oversight are all lacking. Two track walkers, including one who said he was fired earlier Wednesday, said they’re trying their best but the flags they raise get routinely shot down at upper levels of management.

“It’s incredibly frustrating when you feel like you’re doing your job the right way, and someone comes over and overrules you,” Rodney Hawkins said.

Trap Thomas, who said he was called in and fired Wednesday morning, denied falsifying reports surrounding the East Falls Church derailment as Metro had claimed.

“Track inspectors actually do care about it. It’s management that is actually in the business of suppressing us from doing what’s necessary,” Thomas told reporters. “I’ve been trying to expose the culture of retaliation. There is actually an effort to not make repairs even when it’s extremely necessary.”

Thomas said the alleged falsified reports were actually reports with identical information, as nothing had changed between inspections.

Hanley also shot back at Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, a frequent critic of the union, who said Metro workers are likely overpaid.

“She is completely ignorant of the facts,” Hanley said. “And frankly, I believe it’s racist.”

It comes the same day as two track workers were injured working along the Green line between Fort Totten and West Hyattsville. Metro, in a release, said a metal rod one worker was carrying touched the third rail, electrocuting him. A second worker attempting to help his coworker was also injured. Both injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: Steve Burns)