LISTEN: Metro Closes Two Stations This Weekend for Maintenance

Heather Curtis

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Track work will have free shuttle buses replacing trains this weekend on the segment of the Orange, Silver and Blue Lines between Rosslyn and McPherson Square. Foggy Bottom and Farragut West will be closed.

Silver Line trains will run every 20 minutes between: Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston; Venna and Rosslyn; and McPherson Square and New Carrollton; Franconia-Springfield and Rosslyn; and between McPherson Square and largo town center.

Crews will use the time to replace insulators and power cables. This is not part of Safe Track.

More regular maintenance will happen February 4 and 5. That weekend, shuttle busses will replace trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations. Six stations will be closed: Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South. The lower level platforms at Metro Center and L’Enfant Plaza will be closed. Metro’s recommending people traveling through these areas leave themselves an extra 45 minutes to get where they’re going.

Crews will be installing the cables that are needed to get cell phone reception in tunnels. After that’s done cell phone carriers will come and install the rest of the equipment needed, and then people can make calls in trains.

That weekend ceiling tiles will also be replaced.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: WMATA)