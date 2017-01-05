Delays on All Metro Lines Due to Signal Problem

Heather Curtis

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) There are system-wide delays of up to 20 minutes on every metro line as of around 9:45 this morning due to signal or red light problems.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is asking Metro riders to leave themselves plenty of extra time to get where they’re going.

The transit agency hasn’t given any more information about the signal problems or how long the delays will last.

WMAL News called WMATA, but nobody was immediately available for an interview.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: WMATA)