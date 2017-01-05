FBI Raids Offices of Prince George’s County Liquor Board

Maria Leaf

LARGO — (WMAL) The FBI is raiding the offices of the Liquor Board in Largo, Prince George’s County.

A sign on the door says the office is closed until this afternoon.

There are indications at least two people may have been taken into custody.

Prince George’s County spokesman Scott Peterson told WMAL that members of the Liquor Board are appointed by the state of Maryland, and not by the county.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is expected to address this incident later today.

