Top Intel Officials Reject Trump View on Russia Hacks

WASHINGTON — (CNN) Lawmakers and senior US intelligence officials are drawing a line in the sand for President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, presenting a united front before Congress on their conclusion that Russia is a major threat to the United States and was behind election hacking — a conclusion Trump has refused to accept.

“We assess that only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized the recent election-focused data thefts and disclosures, based on the scope and sensitivity of the targets,” Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre and the Commander of US Cyber Command, Michael Rogers, said in a joint statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday.

The chairman of that committee, Arizona Republican John McCain, emphasized the point and delivered an implicit rebuke to Trump, who has urged people to “move on” from the issue of Russian hacking.

“Every American should be alarmed by Russia’s attacks on our nation,” McCain said. “There’s no escaping the fact that this committee meets today … in the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on our democracy.”

McCain added that the “goal of this review is not to question the outcome of the election nor should it be,” He added that it was crucial that the country move forward with full knowledge about what happened and that Congress take bipartisan steps.

The President-elect’s dismissal of the intelligence community’s findings on Russia has alarmed fellow Republicans, but on Thursday morning, Trump tweeted that “the media lies to make it look like I am against ‘Intelligence’ when in fact I am a big fan!”

The intelligence leaders Thursday planned to stress before the Senate committee that instead of “moving on,” Russia requires vigilance.

“Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to U.S. Government, military, diplomatic, commercial, and critical infrastructure and key resource networks because of its highly advanced offensive cyber program and sophisticated tactics, techniques, and procedures,” they said.

After Thursday’s public hearing, Clapper, Lettre and Rogers may brief lawmakers in a closed session to discuss classified material, Senate aides said. Clapper is due to brief Trump Friday on Russia’s actions in a private meeting.

Clapper and his colleagues made their statement at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that looked set to focus almost entirely on charges that Russia stole and shared emails from Democrats during the presidential election campaign.

The Senate hearing, the first in a series on cybersecurity, was initially meant to look broadly at internet dangers, but attention has turned almost exclusively to Russia amid growing calls in Congress to investigate the Russian hacks.

Trump’s stance sets up a likely clash with Congress, where the push to probe Russia’s actions has been intensifying. Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and McCain want broad investigations into Russian behavior in cyberspace and overseas.

Graham told CNN in December that he and McCain plan to put sanctions together that hit Russian President Vladimir Putin “as an individual and his inner circle for interfering in our election” and in other nations’ elections.

Graham said that there are “a hundred United States senators … I would say that 99 of us believe the Russians did this and we’re going to do something about it.”

Meanwhile, a broad array of Democrats are calling for a public airing of Russia’s efforts to sway the election. Senior Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday to investigate the election interference.

The US intelligence community publicly announced with “high confidence” in October that Russia had hacked Democratic groups and individuals. After the election, they said they had further information that Russia’s intent had been to tip the election in Trump’s favor.

Further causing waves Wednesday, Trump championed WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange’s claim that Russia wasn’t the source of leaked documents from the Democratic National Committee. Trump’s tweet drew veiled rebukes from senior national security Republicans, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who called Trump’s touting of Assange “disturbing.”

“This was done by the Russians,” Graham said of the election hacking on CNN’s “At This Hour.” He referred to a briefing on the Russian cyber thefts that the most senior US intelligence leaders will give Trump on Friday. “I hope by Friday, President-elect Trump will come to that realization and ignore Mr. Assange,” Graham said.Â Â

Graham pointedly added that he hopes Trump will “get his information and trust the American patriots who work in the intelligence community who swear oath and allegiance to the Constitution.”Â

The Republican House speaker, Paul Ryan, told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday that Assange is “a sycophant for Russia. He leaks, he steals data, and compromises national security.” Ryan added that he hopes Trump will “get up to speed on what has been happening and what Russia has or has not done. He’ll be better informed on that.”Â

Democrats were harsher about the Australian Assange, who has been spent years in London avoiding extradition on sex assault charges thanks to the diplomatic protection of Ecuador.

“Today, Trump sided with Julian Assange — an alleged sex offender who has hidden out in the Ecuadorian embassy for years and has dumped millions of classified State Department documents that put US persons at risk — rather than our country’s own intelligence professionals,” California Rep. Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.Â

“That he would accept the transparently self-serving denials of the Kremlin is alarming enough, but that would now cite people like Assange who have demonstrated universal hostility to the United States and its interests takes him into new and even more treacherous territory,” Schiff said.

Trump’s incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer tried to explain the President-elect’s skepticism about the intelligence on Russia in a call with reporters Wednesday, distinguishing between raw data and conclusions drawn from that data.

Trump “is more skeptical of conclusions from raw data, rather than intelligence and raw data provided,” Spicer said. “That’s why he’s looking forward to meeting on Friday.”

Intelligence officials describe increasing dismay within their community about Trump’s attacks and refusal to believe them.

“It’s a sad day when politicians place more stock in Vladimir Putin and Julian Assange than in the Americans who risk their lives daily to provide objective non-partisan intelligence analysis,” one official told CNN.

After the election, intelligence officials announced that they had enough information to assess that Moscow had distributed Democratic emails with the intent of helping Trump win.Â

Republican aides on the Hill say GOP lawmakers are privately expressing disbelief and incredulity at Trump’s continued insistence on believing Russia over the US intelligence community. Everything they have seen points to Russian responsibility for election-related breaches, the aides said, and added that Republicans hope Trump comes around.Â

But the President-elect has consistently resisted that conclusion, criticized the caliber of US intelligence and sometimes offered misleading counterpoints.

Trump on Wednesday night tweeted that “The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!”

The briefing, however, was always scheduled for Friday.

After the intelligence community announcement that Moscow had wanted Trump to win, his transition team released a statement saying “these are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.”

CIA Director John Brennan told PBS in an interview that aired Wednesday that despite Trump’s steady drumbeat of criticism about the intelligence community “nothing is soured — at this point.”

