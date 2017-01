Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) The Redskins announced today that they are firing four assistant coaches.

The coaches include Joe Barry, Robb Akey, Mike Clark, and Perry Fewell.

They all joined the Redskins in 2015.

