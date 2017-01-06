Dog Owners Face Fines for Leaving Pets Outside in The Cold

Heather Curtis

WASHINGTON – If it’s dangerous for you to be outside in the freezing weather, it’s dangerous for your dogs too. Montgomery County’s Anti-Cruelty Conditions for Dogs Law makes it illegal to leave dogs tethered outside in the cold and allows the county to fine dog owners who do it up to $500.

“You just have to be careful of things like frostbite, hypothermia, things that they may be more susceptible to because of their size or what they’re able to handle in extreme temperatures,” Koenig said.

If you see an animal shivering outside by itself, Director of the County’s Animal Services Division Tom Koenig urges you to call the department at 301-279-8000.

“Mainly it’s a complaint driven system,” Koenig said. Officers will also be patrolling neighborhoods looking for dogs left alone outside.

While it’s not illegal to leave your dog running free in your yard in the cold, Koenig advises you not to do that either.

It may also be a good idea to keep your indoor cats in when the mercury drops to freezing.

