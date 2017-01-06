Supreme Court Wars Escalate

WASHINGTON — (CNN) The Supreme Court wars escalated this week when Democrats signaled they are ready to fight for the seat they believe should have gone to Merrick Garland, and already the prospect of the nuclear option is being discussed.

“Let’s see who they nominate,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday to reporters. “If they’re in the mainstream we’ll give them a very careful look. If they’re out of the mainstream we’ll oppose them tooth and nail.”

And asked the night before by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow if he would consider trying to keep the seat vacant — leaving the court with only eight justices — Schumer said, “Absolutely.”

“We are not going to make it easy for them to pick a Supreme Court justice,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded immediately.

“The American people simply will not tolerate” Democrats blocking a Supreme Court nominee, he told reporters.

It is unclear when President-elect Donald Trump will nominate someone to fill the vacant seat on the bench.

Ratcheting up the debate could impact the type of person Trump selects. He has a list of 21 potential choices unveiled last year meant to appeal to conservatives. He has options. He could look for alternatives not on the list, dig deep on the list to find someone who might garner less controversy, or go big by naming Judge William Pryor — a conservative favorite who also has attracted the most opposition from liberals.

Others on the list include Judge Diane Sykes of the 7th Court of Appeals, Judge Thomas Hardiman from the 3rd Circuit and Judge Steve Colloton from the 8th Circuit.

A Pryor nomination would be considered the least “mainstream” name on the list for liberals and could possibly force Republicans to push for a rules change and do away with the filibuster that is in place for the Supreme Court seat. Changing the rules is a delicate subject. Old Guard Republicans might push back. In 2013 when then Majority leader Harry Reid led the charge to get rid of the filibuster for lower court nominees, Sen. John McCain took to the floor.

“We are approaching a slippery slope that will destroy the very unique aspect of this institution called the US Senate,” he said.