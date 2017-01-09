LISTEN: Jewish Community Center in Rockville Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

ROCKVILLE — (WMAL) The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, located in Rockville, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat over the phone.

The call came in around 12 p.m. and 350 people, including 200 preschoolers, were ordered to leave the building.

The building was inspected by Montgomery County police and reopened.

JCC’s in Nashville and Miami also received threatening phone calls.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: Bender JCC Twitter )