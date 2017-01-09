LISTEN: D.C. Preparing For Inauguration Protesters

Heather Curtis

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) D.C. is preparing for protesters to be out in force for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Mayor Bowser says they have no reason to believe the protests will get violent, but they are prepared for any and all circumstances.

“We expect them to exercise their rights peacefully, and we’ll be prepared should anybody choose not to,” Bowser said.

As with every inauguration, D.C. Police will have lots of help keeping everyone safe, including about 3,000 extra police officers from around the country. About 5,000 National Guardsmen will be downtown protecting the perimeter around parade route and other inauguration festivities.

“The fact that you have some folks that are indicating on social media that they’re coming to shut down the inauguration or the events is something that we will be prepared for. As you know we’ve experienced that type of thing before in the city, and we’ll be able to handle it,” said Interim MPD Chief Peter Newsham.

While they always prepare for mass arrests at large-scale events like inaugurations, but Newsham doesn’t anticipate any happening.

