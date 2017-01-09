LISTEN: District Expects Reimbursement for Inauguration Costs

Steve Burns

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON – (WMAL) The District is spending a pretty penny to put on Inauguration festivities – pretty pennies they expect back from Congress.

Between logistics, security, and many other expenses, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters the Inauguration will cost the District about $30 million to put on, but Congress only appropriated $19 million.

“That’s not unlike previous years where we have spent more and we knew that we would spend more than the appropriation,” Bowser told reporters. “But we’ve gone back to request what the actual expenditures were, and I don’t think that we’ve been far off in collecting what has been expended.”

There’s no reason to believe this year’s reimbursement process will be any different than previous inaugurations, Homeland Security Director Chris Geldart said.

“We have actually been in conversations with the Congress on where we are with our expected expenditures,” Geldart said. “Some of those won’t be known until well after the Inauguration, when we can tally up all the man hours and things that we’ve had to do…(Congress) has been very good in working with us.”

Copyright 2016 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: CNN)