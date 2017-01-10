Shows
Mornings On The Mall 5am-9am
Chris Plante 9am-12pm
Rush Limbaugh 12pm-3pm
Larry O’Connor 3pm-6pm
Mark Levin 6pm-9pm
John Batchelor 9pm-12am
Full Show Lineup
News
WMAL News Now
WMAL Local News
WMAL Traffic
WMAL Weather
National News
Political News
World News
Business News
Sports
Entertainment
Today’s Military News
Podcasts
Features
WMAL Breaking News Channel
Trump Transition Coverage
WMAL Events
Cruise with Chris Plante!
Contests
Free Speech Forum
WMAL Photo Galleries
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Quizzes
Distinguished Doctors
Station
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Address and Contact Information
Advertise With Us
History
Employment Opportunities
EEO Report
Sweet Deals
Games
Search
Posted on
January 10, 2017
Local Weather
On-Air
Mornings On The Mall
Chris Plante
Rush Limbaugh
Mark Levin
John Batchelor
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public File for WMAL-FM
FCC Public File for WMAL-AM