DOJ Watchdog Launches Probe into Handling of Clinton Email Investigation

WASHINGTON — (CNN) The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Thursday it has launched a probe into the department and the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The announcement, which was expected, comes after criticism of the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation, particularly on how the public was notified.

The email controversy a major issue on the 2016 campaign trail.

