Loudoun Looking For Hit-And-Run Cement Truck In School Bus Crash

John Matthews

WMAL.com

ASHBURN, VA — (WMAL) The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is looking for a dented red and white cement truck, that was involved in a crash with a county school bus on Evergreen Mills Road near Black Branch Parkway in the Ashburn/South Riding area Thursday morning.

Sheriff Mike Chapman tells WMAL that at approximately 7:30 am, a northbound school bus carrying 54 students was struck near Reservoir Road by the truck, which was heading southbound. The cement truck then fled the scene.

“We don’t have a tag number, but we are looking in the area, and we want anybody who sees a red and white cement truck in that area to let us know,” said Chapman.

Two of the students on board the bus were treated for minor injuries , while the rest of the students were loaded onto a second bus to be taken to school. The roadway was closed for about 45 minutes as the scene was cleared.

It does seem odd that someone could be involved in an accident like that, driving a cement truck, and then to leave the scene, and we certainly do want to make sure that we find this truck and the driver,” said Chapman.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. R. Gessner at 703-777-1021.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons)