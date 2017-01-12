Metro Announces 2017 SafeTrack Schedule

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) After a brief hiatus due to the inauguration and anticipation of winter weather, SafeTrack will resume next month.

Metro announced its schedule today, which will begin with an 18-day surge on the Blue line February 11 and conclude at the end of June.

Metro released the following:

Rosslyn – Pentagon Blue Line

February 11-28

A section of the Blue Line will be shut down (no trains) between Rosslyn and Pentagon.

Blue Line trains will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Reagan National Airport only

Arlington Cemetery Station closed (served by buses from Pentagon)

Orange and Silver lines will operate normally

Yellow Line service between Huntington and Mt Vernon Square will operate normally

Yellow Line Rush+ trains will run all day between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt

Braddock Road – Huntington/Van Dorn Street Yellow Line Blue Line

March 4-April 9

Continuous single tracking will significantly reduce Yellow and Blue line service.

March 4 through March 26

Continuous single tracking on the Blue and Yellow lines between Braddock Road & Huntington/Van Dorn Street

Blue Line trains will run every 24 minutes. All Blue Line riders should consider alternate travel options during this time.

Yellow Rush+ trains will not operate between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

Yellow Line will operate in two segments:

Between Huntington and King St-Old Town every 12 minutes

Between Reagan National Airport and Mt Vernon Square every 6-12 minutes

Between King St-Old Town and Reagan National Airport, only Blue Line trains will operate.

March 26 through April 2

Continuous single tracking on the Blue Line only between King St-Old Town and Van Dorn Street.

Blue Line trains will run every 24 minutes. All Blue Line riders should consider alternate travel options during this time.

Yellow Rush+ trains will not operate between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

Yellow Line service to/from Huntington will operate normally.

Riders who normally use Van Dorn Street or Franconia-Springfield stations are encouraged to use Huntington, Eisenhower Ave or King St-Old Town instead.

April 3 through April 9

Continuous single tracking on the Yellow Line only between King St-Old Town and Huntington.

Yellow Line trains between Huntington and Mt Vernon Square/Fort Totten will operate every 24 minutes at all times. All Yellow Line riders should consider alternate travel options during this time. In particular, customers who normally use Huntington or Eisenhower Ave should consider Franconia-Springfield or Van Dorn Street stations as alternates.

Blue Line and Yellow Rush+ service will operate normally.

Greenbelt – College Park Green Line

April-May (Dates TBD)

Continuous single tracking on the Green Line between Greenbelt and College Park.

Service information and exact dates will be announced in early March.

Minnesota Ave – New Carrollton Orange Line

May-June (Dates TBD)

Continuous single tracking will significantly reduce Orange Line service

Service information and exact dates will be announced in early April.

Shady Grove – Twinbrook Red Line

June (Dates TBD)

Continuous single tracking will significantly reduce Red Line service north of Grosvenor.

Service information and exact dates will be announced in early May.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: WMATA)