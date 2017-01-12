Montgomery Offers Digs For Inauguration Goers Who Want To ‘Rough It’

Joelle Fredman

MARYLAND — (WMAL) Still need a place to stay for inauguration weekend? How about a campground?

Montgomery is opening two of its parks- Little Bennet in Clarksburg and Rockwood Manor in Potomac- from Friday to Monday for those looking for a cheaper alternative to housing in the District.

“I think people are excited to find something that is not as expensive,” Nancy Cadigan, Regional Operations Manager for the Enterprise Division of Montgomery Parks, said. “The area hotels and Airbnbs have really jacked up their rates just because they can. We haven’t changed our rates, so we’re still very reasonable.”

For $36 a night, a visitor can park an RV at Little Bennet and plug in for electricity. The Clarksburg campground will have spots for RVs but no option for tenting.

At Rockwood Manor, guests can stay in rooms for $115 to $150 a night, or rent a larger cabin that can sleep up to 28 guests for $520 a night. All rooms are heated.

Both sites are located near public transportation in the District and Cadigan said that staying outside of the city has its perks.

“They can enjoy the inauguration, but then retreat to the solitude of a park setting and get away from the hordes of people that they are experiencing during the day,” Cadigan said. “It’s kind of like being close in, but feeling like you’re out in the country.”

The County has opened its parks for the past two inaugurations.

