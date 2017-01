Don’t miss The United States Air Force Band’s Jazz Heritage Series–Thursday, February 9th at 8 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, Va. This free concert will feature GRAMMY nominated vocalist, Nnenna Freelon and the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force—the Airmen of Note.

