US to End ‘Wet Foot, Dry Foot’ Policy for Cubans

CUBA — (CNN) President Barack Obama is ending the longstanding “wet foot, dry foot” policy that allows Cubans who arrive in the United States without a visa to become permanent residents, two senior US officials told CNN Thursday.

The policy has applied solely for Cubans. Other immigrants who attempt to enter the United States without a visa face arrest and deportation.

The decision was likely Obama’s last move in his historic dealings with Cuba. In 2014, he reopened ties to the island nation after a half-century of frozen diplomatic ties.

Havana has long argued the policy encourages Cubans to make the dangerous crossing from Cuba to Florida.

The Cuban government has been informed of the decision to end the controversial policy towards Cuban refugees according to a senior Cuban government official.

The Department of Homeland Security has also eliminated a policy for Cuban medical professionals known as the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program, according to a senior administration official.

It is now DHS policy to consider any requests for such parole in the same manner as parole requests filed by nationals of other countries.

DHS is also eliminating an exemption that previously prevented the use of expedited removal proceedings for Cuban nationals apprehended at ports of entry or near the border.

The existing Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program is not affected by this announcement and remains in effect, the official said.

