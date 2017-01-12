Washington Redskins’ Offensive Coordinator Hired as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Sean McVay is going to be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

After three seasons as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator, McVay, 30, has been hired by the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay joined the Redskins in 2010 as an offensive assistant and became the tight end coach the following year.

McVay became the offensive coordinator in 2014 when Jay Gruden was hired as the head coach.

The Redskins will play the Rams in the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: Washington Redskins Facebook)