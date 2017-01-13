LISTEN: BRET BAIER: Trump Inauguration Protests Will Likely Take A Different Tone This Year.

INTERVIEW – BRET BAIER – Anchor of Special Report on Fox News Channel and author of new book “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission”

Bret’s thoughts on the confirmation hearings this week

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO PRESENT “FOX NEWS REPORTING: THREE DAYS IN JANUARY” ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th AT 8PM/ET // What: FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a one-hour special entitled “Fox News Reporting: Three Days In January,” anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier on Sunday, January 15th at 8PM/ET. The program will take an extensive look at the 34th President of the United States, Dwight David Eisenhower, and the meaning behind his famous words, “the military-industrial complex,” which are still widely misunderstood to this day.

// What: FOX News Channel (FNC) will present a one-hour special entitled “Fox News Reporting: Three Days In January,” anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier on Sunday, January 15th at 8PM/ET. The program will take an extensive look at the 34th President of the United States, Dwight David Eisenhower, and the meaning behind his famous words, “the military-industrial complex,” which are still widely misunderstood to this day. BRET BAIER BOOK SIGNING at POLITICS AND PROSE: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.