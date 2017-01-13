LISTEN: Remembering WILLIAM PETER BLATTY, ‘Exorcist’ Writer And Friend of WMAL

(Photo: The Exorcist author William Peter Blatty joined WMAL in studio in 2013 for our special Halloween show. Here is Mr. Blatty talking to Brian, Larry and Chris Plante during the commercial break.)

Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie ‘The Exorcist,’ has died aged 89.

The author died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where he lived, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, said Friday. The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

‘The Exorcist, inspired by an incident in a Washington suburb that Blatty had read about while in college, was published in 1971 and spent more than a year on the New York Times best-seller list. It eventually sold more than 10 million copies.

We send our prayers to his family and will miss him.

Listen here to our friend William Peter Blatty stop by WMAL’s studio to join us on the morning show: