LISTEN: You Might Be Swearin’ At Metro If You Use It On Swear-In Day

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) People from all over the country will be riding Metro on Inauguration Day, and they’re more than likely to experience the same frustrations Washingtonians get riding the system on a regular basis.

“Things will happen in a big system. There’s no doubt about it,” said Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld when asked the possibility of problems on inauguration day.

He said WMATA works very hard to provide service every day, and that same level of service will be provided next Friday.

That promise isn’t exactly comforting to riders who regularly deal with unanticipated delays, and a lack of communication from WMATA employees about what’s happening.

This week was no exception, with delays for issues including a signal problem, a disabled train and cracked rails.

When asked if he had specific plans to deal with these and other problems, like arcing insulators, that could happen on inauguration day, Wiedefeld said every issue is different, and they “will continue to apply every resource that we have to deal with any issues that come up.”

