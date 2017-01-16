Frederick Co. Fires Social Media Manager For Correcting Spelling On Twitter



FREDERICK, MD — (WMAL) Frederick County Public Schools has fired the person it hired to manage the school district’s social media accounts after the employee apparently became too social for school officials’ tastes.

Katie Nash stirred up a lot of attention earlier this month – much of it positive – after she gently responded to one student’s misspelled tweet. With bad weather approaching, the student had begged for school to be closed “tammarow”, to which Nash had replied “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ :)”

The response itself went viral, with more than 1,000 retweets and 1,000 likes, and Nash even earned her own hashtag, #KatiefromFCPS. But her new-found celebrity apparently did not sit well with school officials, who directed Nash to stop tweeting.

Nash, who continued to have access to the FCPS Twitter feed, did continue to post calendar updates, as well as news items from the school system’s in-house news alert system. She told the Frederick News-Post, “I wasn’t really sure what I should be doing or not doing. I sort of assumed there would be a follow-up conversation.”

That conversation came Friday afternoon, when Nash was handed her termination letter. She says she understands the school system’s decision.

“I don’t want to be a distraction to the school system and the goals they have for overarching achievement,” Nash told the News-Post.

She says she plans to continue to post using her personal account, @KatieNash.

